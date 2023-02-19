DSEX inches down, majority stock prices decline

Stocks

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

DSEX inches down, majority stock prices decline

At 11.32am on Sunday (19 February), DSEX fell by 8 points and most of the share prices declined

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 12:59 pm
Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has been inching down today as the share sell-off continues.

At 12:15pm on Sunday (19 February), DSEX fell by 0.21% to 6,232 points most of the share prices declined. The total traded amount was Tk133 crore till then. 

Out of the traded shares during the period, the share prices of 17 firms advanced, 140 companies' prices declined, and the rest remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, DSE shariah index fell by 2.49 points, and the DS-30 index fell by 2.23 points around 11:30am. 

Golden Jubilee fund was the top gainer, which gained 9.33 % to Tk8.2 each. Earlier on Wednesday day, its unit price fell by 30% as there was no circuit breaker following the dividend declaration.

Top News

Stock Market / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

5h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

3h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

3h | TBS World
Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

21h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

1d | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike