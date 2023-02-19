DSEX inches down, majority stock prices decline

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has been inching down today as the share sell-off continues.

At 12:15pm on Sunday (19 February), DSEX fell by 0.21% to 6,232 points most of the share prices declined. The total traded amount was Tk133 crore till then.

Out of the traded shares during the period, the share prices of 17 firms advanced, 140 companies' prices declined, and the rest remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, DSE shariah index fell by 2.49 points, and the DS-30 index fell by 2.23 points around 11:30am.

Golden Jubilee fund was the top gainer, which gained 9.33 % to Tk8.2 each. Earlier on Wednesday day, its unit price fell by 30% as there was no circuit breaker following the dividend declaration.