DSEX inches down due to late hour selloff

A general move to book the quick profits the bargain hunters made in less than a week induced a selloff in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) after 1:30pm on Wednesday (1 March).

An hour of selling spree wiped out all the intraday gains for the broader market, while 68 scrips still closed higher, 80 dropped.

During the closing bell at 2:20pm DSEX – the broad-based index of the premier bourse – was at 6,214 which was 0.04% down from the previous close.

Blue-chip index DS30 closed 0.12% lower at 2,218, while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES closed 0.14% lower at 1,357. Turnover in the DSE increased to Tk452 crore from Tk420 crore.