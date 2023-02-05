DSEX inches down amid profit booking

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 03:44 pm

DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), has inched down by 0.13%, or 8 points, to settle 6,286 points amid the turnover increased by 9.55% on Sunday (5 February).

The market started out with a positive vibe as investors' participation increased but the DSE indices turned negative as profit booking pressure was higher mid-trading session.

Over 90 scrips advanced in the morning and at the end of the session, only 43 advanced while 133 declined, and 171 remained unchanged.

Some stockbrokers said, "Investors are undergoing earnings analysis nowadays and firms which have some earnings growth or potential are in their list of favourites."

The turnover increased to Tk752.74 crore, which was Tk687.12 crore in the previous trading session.

Hwa Well Textiles (BD) was in the top gainer list, which gained by 8.8% to Tk52.9 each considering open and last trading price while Emerald Oil Industries was the top loser by 7.38% to Tk30.1 each.

Stocks were making some choppy moves for the last two weeks as investors were rebalancing their portfolios based on disclosed earnings for the quarter ended in December.

The central bank circular to reduce banks' provision requirement to 1%, from 2%, against loans given to stockbrokers, dealers and merchant banks helped boost confidence among the intermediary industry players.

