DSEX inches up after falling for two days

After falling for two straight sessions, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), managed to return to green on Tuesday despite 78% of stocks being stuck at floor price.

The turnover stood at Tk623 crore, up by 86% from Tk330 crore on Monday when trading was suddenly suspended because of some technical glitch.

On Tuesday, the market started on a positive note, adding nearly 50 points within the first two hours of the session, while subsequent selling pressures exerted by cautious investors stalled the uptrend by 20 points to reach 6328 points.

Out of the 355 issues traded, 86 advanced, 21 declined and 248 remained unchanged.

EBL Securities in its daily market review said the stocks on DSE returned to the green territory following a consecutive downtrend in the past few sessions as bargain hunters took positions on lucrative sector-specific stocks, taking advantage of the recent corrections in the market.

It also said that following the possibility that the issue related to buying stocks before check encashment would be resolved soon, investors opted to take positions on selective stocks that were trading at a lucrative price level.

On the sectoral front, the miscellaneous sector contributed 17.9% of total turnover, followed by pharmaceuticals and chemicals at 17.0% and engineering at 14.6%.

Almost all the sectors displayed positive returns, out of which jute by 6.5%, IT by 4.2% and travel by 3.6% exerted the highest positive returns on the bourse while only miscellaneous exhibited some corrections.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled on green terrain.

The All Share Price Index advanced by 20 points.