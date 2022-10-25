DSEX inches up after falling for two days

Stocks

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:28 pm

Related News

DSEX inches up after falling for two days

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:28 pm
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

After falling for two straight sessions, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), managed to return to green on Tuesday despite 78% of stocks being stuck at floor price.

The turnover stood at Tk623 crore, up by 86% from Tk330 crore on Monday when trading was suddenly suspended because of some technical glitch.

On Tuesday, the market started on a positive note, adding nearly 50 points within the first two hours of the session, while subsequent selling pressures exerted by cautious investors stalled the uptrend by 20 points to reach 6328 points.

Out of the 355 issues traded, 86 advanced, 21 declined and 248 remained unchanged.

EBL Securities in its daily market review said the stocks on DSE returned to the green territory following a consecutive downtrend in the past few sessions as bargain hunters took positions on lucrative sector-specific stocks, taking advantage of the recent corrections in the market.

It also said that following the possibility that the issue related to buying stocks before check encashment would be resolved soon, investors opted to take positions on selective stocks that were trading at a lucrative price level.

On the sectoral front, the miscellaneous sector contributed 17.9% of total turnover, followed by pharmaceuticals and chemicals at 17.0% and engineering at 14.6%.

Almost all the sectors displayed positive returns, out of which jute by 6.5%, IT by 4.2% and travel by 3.6% exerted the highest positive returns on the bourse while only miscellaneous exhibited some corrections.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, also settled on green terrain. 

The All Share Price Index advanced by 20 points.

Economy / Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

8h | Panorama
Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

12h | Panorama
The main focus of the design was on the layout, with careful consideration given to the flow of sufficient lighting. Photo: Chinton Architects

Fortunex Limited’s buying house: A modern workspace with a simple open layout

8h | Habitat
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

6m | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

1h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

2h | Videos
Oldest practicing doctor

Oldest practicing doctor

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka