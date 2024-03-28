DSEX inches up by 15 points, turnover hit 3-month low

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 03:21 pm

Of the traded stocks, 221 scrips advanced, 120 declined and 54 scrips remained unchanged.

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), finally managed to stay in the green today (28 March), the week's last trading session.

DSEX index increased by 15.64 points to 5,778 points as shares buying pressure increased in the last one and a half hours from 11:45am to 1:30 pm.

Turnover at the DSE hit around three three-month low to Tk411 crore, which is down from Tk344 crore on 4 January this year.

Today, stocks opened higher at the beginning of the trading session, but owing to shares selling off, indices turned to red.

IPDC topped the gained chart with a gain by 9.78% to Tk25.8 each, followed by Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company by 9.52% to Tk6.9 each, and Aftab Automobile by 8.63% to Tk45.3 each.

On 27 March, DSEX fell by 71 points and turnover was Tk535.79 crore.

stocks / DSE / Bangladesh

