DSEX buoyant as investors opt for oversold stocks

Dhaka bourse's benchmark index DSEX managed to stay afloat on Wednesday as it inched up 0.07% to close at 6,342.

On the day, the market was upbeat during the early hours of trade. But the DSEX failed to retain that momentum amid profit-booking pressure from some trendy insurance stocks.

But a number of small, mid and large cap stocks, that attracted buyers following the recent leg of selloff, helped the DSEX offset the drag by insurance stocks.

Blue chip index DS30 underperformed with a meagre 0.01% increase, while Shariah index DSES increased by 0.14%.

"The equity indices of the DSE stayed buoyant for the second consecutive session as opportunistic investors continued to seize quick-gain opportunities in sector-specific issues following the recent corrections in the market," EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary.

Meanwhile, investor participation increased as total turnover rose by 17% to Tk639 crore.

On the sectoral front, general insurance, food, and life insurance together made over 44% of the day's turnover.

Most of the sectors displayed small positive returns while travel, jute, and ceramic led the gainers. On the other hand, general insurance, life insurance, and cement led the losers.

78 of the DSE scrips advanced, 87 declined.

Turnover in the Chittagong Stock Exchange declined by 4.6% to Tk8.3 crore, while indices of the port city bourse inched up.