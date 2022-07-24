DSEX hits 55-week low as stocks continue bleeding

Dhaka and Chattogram stocks continued to suffer the outrage of panic-driven selling pressure on Sunday.

Amid no positive trigger, bargain hunters again withdrew themselves and the investors' liquidating their holdings pushed DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), down below the psychological threshold of 6,100 points.

The major index on the premier bourse fell 1.21% or 74.1 points to close at 6,052, which is the lowest since 30 June 2021.

As soon as the index penetrated below the recent low, buyers took themselves away from majority scrips and that was why more than 200 of the 382 DSE scrips had no buyer within the 2% limit for daily fall.

Investors started dumping equities right from the start of the trading session as the market outlook is still bleak and they are still worried about a number of macroeconomic headwinds, including the energy crisis brought on by gas shortages, inflationary pressure, and currency depreciation, wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

The US dollar in the curb market hit Tk105 in Dhaka, reflecting a deterioration in the foreign exchange situation.

Out of the 382 issues traded, 42 advanced, 318 declined, and 22 remained unchanged in the DSE.

Moreover, the Dhaka bourse observed a substantial decline in investors' participation as total turnover decreased 30.4% to Tk471 crore on Sunday.

On the sectoral front, textile issues contributed the maximum to the daily turnover, followed by miscellaneous, and pharmaceuticals and chemical stocks.

No sector managed to avert the market capitalisation contraction on Sunday while services and real estate, paper and printing, and ceramic were the top losing sectors on the DSE.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also settled in the red terrain.

CSCX, the major index there, closed 97.1 points lower to 10,667 on Sunday, while daily turnover at the port city bourse dropped to Tk15.8 crore from Tk17.1 crore.