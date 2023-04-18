DSEX hits 5-week high on last session before Eid

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 10:01 pm

DSEX closed at a five-week high of 6,228 on Tuesday

Graphic: TBS
Graphic: TBS

The last trading session before Eid-ul-Fitr holidays has been positive for stock investors as the major equity index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed at a five-week high.

DSEX, the broad-based index, increased by 0.09% to 6,228 at the end of the session on Tuesday after a gradual rise for five consecutive days. 

Earlier on 14 March, the index closed at 6,232. It did not cross 6,225 later on until Tuesday.

"Buoyant investors continued their chase for selective scrips with quick gain potential, being enticed by the current corporate declarations for the latest quarter," EBL Securities, in its daily market commentary, noted.

The market remained upbeat throughout the session while investors were active on both sides of the trading fence, it added.

Rehan Kabir, head of research at the brokerage firm, told The Business Standard that the macroeconomic pressure on businesses has been released enough to let them post an improved corporate earnings, which increased stock investors' confidence to a moderate extent.

"Investors were optimistic regarding the improvement of the financial results of the major sector-specific companies in the latest quarter, which are expected to rebound from the dismal performance owing to the easing of adversities on the macroeconomic front," reads the daily market commentary.

However, a portion of investors continued partial liquidation of their holdings ahead of the Eid festival, it added.

DSE turnover increased by 25.9% to Tk558 crore on Tuesday, while 72 scrips advanced and 44 declined. Besides, more than one-third scrips were stuck on the floor prices depriving investors of any opportunity to sell.

On the sectoral front, food, IT, travel and leisure were the biggest turnover contributors as around 45% of the daily turnover was concentrated in the three sectors. Most of the sectors displayed positive returns, out of which jute, tannery and paper outperformed all with 2.4%,1.8% and 1.1% gains respectively. Services, IT and travel sectors led the losers.

After the Eid holidays, Dhaka and Chattogram bourses will resume trading on 24 April.

