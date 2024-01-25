DSEX hits 17-month low 

Stocks

TSB Report
25 January, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 08:54 pm

Related News

DSEX hits 17-month low 

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 1.13% lower to 6,156, the lowest since 11 August 2022.

TSB Report
25 January, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 08:54 pm
Stock trade data displayed on the DSE website.
Stock trade data displayed on the DSE website.

Dhaka stocks closed lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday (25 January) as investors preferred not to chase uncertain profits in the volatile market

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 1.13% lower to 6,156, the lowest since 11 August 2022.

However, Thursday's closing value was still above the Sunday's intraday low of 6,122 where the market had nosedived at the opening that day having post-floor free fall in around 200 stocks. The index continued to recover till Tuesday when the index hit 6,300, defying the second trench floor withdrawal for 23 more stocks.

However, the index failed to sustain there as investors did not continue with their buying appetite amid the volatility sparked by a rumour that the floor price for the remaining 12 large cap stocks might be withdrawn at the weekend that might drag the indices sharply down.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, till this evening, the 12 stocks including heavyweight stocks like Grameenphone, Beximco Ltd, Robi remained under floor price restriction.

"The indices fell for the second straight day as investors opted to safeguard their funds from the prevailing volatility in the market and preferred to hold onto cash amid an uncertain market momentum," wrote EBL Securities in its daily market commentary on Thursday.  

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), at the first trench removed floor price for all but 35 scrips from Sunday and later the number came down to 12 from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, market turnover fell by 25.8% to Tk871 crore on Thursday.

Over the week, the number of stocks falling without bidders kept decreasing. On Sunday 129 scrips had no bidder at the day's lowest possible price, which came down to 15 on Thursday as falling stocks kept attracting buyers gradually. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

DSEX / stocks / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

6h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

13h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

9h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

3h | Videos
Boeing is in trouble!

Boeing is in trouble!

2h | Videos
Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

4h | Videos
Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

5h | Videos