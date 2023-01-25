DSEX hits 10-week high in early trading

In continuation of the two consecutive winning sessions, stocks opened with a bullish momentum on Wednesday (25 January).

Within 80 minutes of the opening bell, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit 6,113.95, the highest point since 13 November.

Owing to the macroeconomic and business issues the market indices and a large number of scrips came down to a decent low and some listed companies are coming up with earnings growth, especially from the sectors that are less hit in inflation, stockbrokers said.

It has helped strengthen investors' confidence in making fair bets.

However, some listed firms are posting declined earnings figures and their stock prices, in most cases, are stuck on the floor prices.

Profit booking amid some quick gains has also been common today, added stockbrokers.

Sellers, since the intraday peak, pushed the DSEX down to 6,305 in 25 minutes till 11.45am.

Turnover has been higher than that in the previous session as DSE already registered Tk355 crore in trading turnover in around 40% of the full trading session.

DSE turnover was at Tk607 crore on Tuesday (24 Jnauary).