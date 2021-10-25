DSEX drops below 7,000 mark after a month

The benchmark index DSEX came down below the 7,000 mark today, after 33 working days, owing to massive selling pressure at the market opening.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped by 83 points to 6,921 till 11:40am.

During the session, only 55 companies' share prices advanced, while 290 declined and 28 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Meanwhile, Beximco Limited topped the turnover chart followed by Orion Pharma and Delta Life Insurance.

The worst traded share was of Summit Power and Tunghai Knitting, while Prime Life Insurance secured the top position in the gainers' list.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also lost 251 points to 20,318 in the corresponding period.