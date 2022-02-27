DSEX drops 272 points in two days over Ukraine war

Global indices are displayed on a screen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US, August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has dropped 272 points in two days as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Western sanctions against Russia have further heated up the global commodity market.

The crude oil and energies sector was affected the most.

All the major stock markets of the world saw a big drop in prices on that day. Similarly, the country's stock market also declined on Thursday after the news of Russia's invasion of Ukraine spread.

However, in the last two days, the global stock market has overcome the shock of the major collapse; but the country's stock market could not do the same.

As a result, the index took a big fall on the second day as well.

On Sunday, the DSEX dropped by 163 points or 2.38% to close at 6,676 points as commodity prices became volatile on the global market for the first time since August 2014.

Investors' collective caution in buying was not similarly reflected during the sell-off on Sunday as daily turnover had dropped below Tk1,000 crore level.

Out of 379 issues of the DSE, 10 advanced, 365 declined, and 4 remained unchanged.

In the Chittagong Stock Exchange, all its indices were down by more than 2.5%.