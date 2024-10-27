DSEX drops to below 5,100 points after four months

Stocks

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:07 pm

Among the traded issues, 95 advanced, 204 declined, and 55 remained unchanged

People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS
People look at stock market data. File Photo: TBS

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped 42 points to close at 5,072 in the first hour of today's session (27 October), its lowest level since June.

Earlier, the lowest was 5,070 points on 10 June.

During the opening session, the blue-chip index DS30 also plunged by 16 points to settle at 1,863.

Among the traded issues, 95 advanced, 204 declined, and 55 remained unchanged.

The turnover value at that time stood at Tk55.76 crore.

