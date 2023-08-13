With so many falling knives, DSEX keeps sliding

TBS Report
13 August, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 10:06 pm

Stocks trading on the bourse remain volatile for the lack of confidence among investors in recent weeks

Representational image. Picture: TBS
Representational image. Picture: TBS

The stock market selloff that began three weeks ago and accelerated last week has now triggered panic selling in the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), following Thursday's pause in its decline, again nosedived on Sunday and fell by 0.15% to close at 6,287, the lowest since 19 June.

Stockbrokers said many of the top-gaining stocks for the past few months have now turned into falling knives as investors rush to get rid of the capital erosion there amid the political and macroeconomic uncertainties.

For instance, Fu-Wang Foods shares, which hit above Tk45 a month ago, fell by 9.87% to Tk28.3 on Sunday.

Deshbandhu Polymer, another big winner of the previous two months, fell from Tk33.2 to Tk23.1 in seven working days. Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag, Yeakin Polymer, Olympic Accessories, Khulna Printing, Western Marine Shipyard, Metro Spinning, Far Chemical, and Beach Hatchery were the other stocks in the top ten losers on the DSE on Sunday.

However, many of the smaller-cap stocks were seeing higher demand as investors nowadays anticipate some capital gains there when the broader market is in stress.

Also, general insurance shares, after a correction last week, saw a partial recovery on Sunday.

Continental Insurance, Aramit Ltd, Asia Pacific Insurance, Ambee Pharma, Nitol Insurance, Desh General Insurance, Crystal Insurance, Green Delta Insurance, Sonali Paper, and Dhaka Insurance were the top ten gainers on the first session of the week.

In the premier bourse, 75 scrips advanced and 89 declined, and the turnover increased to Tk426 crore from Tk380 crore.

Stock Market / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh

