DSEX down by 23 points amid share sell-off

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has been down by 23 points amid share sell-offs on Sunday (23 July).

The turnover at DSE declined by 21% to Tk746.16 crore over the previous trading session.

DSEX settled at 6,342 points while the DSE Shariah index declined by 0.30% or 4.23 points, and DS-30 blue-chip index declined by 24.78 points to settle at 2172 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 44 scrips advanced, 142 declined and 159 remained unchanged.

Alif Industries was the top performing share with an 8.40% gain to Tk90.3 each followed by Pragati Life Insurance by 7%, and Gemeni Sea Foods by 7.47% to Tk837.9 each.

Earlier on Thursday (20 July), DSEX was downed by 0.56 points, and turnover was Tk947.02 crore.