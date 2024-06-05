DSEX dips 23 points on low activity, pre-budget cautiousness

Dhaka Stock Exchange's benchmark index, DSEX, dropped 23 points on Wednesday (5 June), closing at 5,224 due to reduced market activity and cautiousness ahead of the budget announcement.

The Blue-chip index, DS30, decreased by 2 points to 1,854 points, and the Shariah-compliant stocks' index, DSES, declined by 7 points to 1,136 points.

The turnover decreased by 35.75% to Tk381 crore compared to Tk593 crore on the day before last year's budget announcement.

Stakeholders attribute this downward trend to investors hastily selling off their holdings amid anticipation of a potential 15% tax on capital gains in the upcoming budget, which is presently tax-exempt.

They said any new tax would burden capital investors, especially given the market's bearish condition.

Stocks have been slumping since February, with worries deepening over a proposed 15% capital gains tax for individual investors in the upcoming budget. This fear triggered a wave of selling throughout May, pushing the market further into recession.

Among the traded scrips, 98 advanced, 247 declined, and 52 remained unchanged during the trading session.

Beach Hatchery had the highest trading volume, followed by Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-cream PLC, Beach Hatchery, Fortune Shoes, and Alif Industries Limited.

EBL Securities wrote in its daily market commentary that the premier bourse of the country witnessed another downbeat session as the bears firmed their control across the trading floor, while investor participation remained sluggish due to subdued confidence over the market momentum.

According to the commentary, the market remained dominated by sellers throughout the session, as investors preferred to remain watchful and monitor the market momentum owing to uncertainties leading up to the national budget declaration.

The port city bourse, CSE, also settled on red terrain. The selected indices (CSCX) and the All-Share Price Index (CASPI) declined by 19.7 and 28.1 points, respectively.