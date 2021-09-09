DSEX crosses 7,200-mark despite selling pressure

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has crossed 7,200-mark today despite selling pressure by the market investors on large-cap companies for taking capital gain.

According to a broker, speaking on condition of anonymity, investors panicked after the securities regulator on Wednesday sought to know the reason behind the unusual price hike of the low paid-up and weak companies and margin loan status to which companies have a price to earnings ratio above 40.

During the first hour of the trading session today, DSEX rose by 12 points to reach 7,208 and the blue-chip index DS30 fell 3 points to stand at 2,610.

DSE turnover stood at Tk634.82 crore in the corresponding period.

Meanwhile, investors showed more interest in British American Tobacco shares making it secure the top position on the DSE turnover chart.

Besides, the benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose by 20 points to reach 20,999 by 11am.