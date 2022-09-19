DSEX crosses 6,600 mark after four months

Stocks

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:42 pm

Related News

DSEX crosses 6,600 mark after four months

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 09:42 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), crossed 6,600 points on Monday after four months, riding on the confidence of some high net worth individuals.

The prime index of the DSE edged up 65 points or 1% to reach 6,600, maintaining its upward trend three consecutive days.

Stockbrokers said a fresh inflow of funds, mostly from high net worth individuals feeling confident about market direction and the price of select stocks, was behind the trajectory.

EBL Securities, in its daily market commentary, said the market saw an upsurge right from the start of the session as investors continued to inject fresh funds into select large cap stocks in the hope of quick gains, while most other stocks experienced corrections.

Two other indices also closed higher. 

The DS30 Index, composed of blue chip companies, rose 42.59 points to close at 2,406 and the DSES Index advanced 15.72 points to finish at 1,451.

Turnover in the premier bourse increased to Tk1,990 crore on Monday from Tk1,814 crore in the previous session.

Stocks have been onn a declining trend since October, 2021 while the Ukraine war triggered more selling in February.

However, at the end of July, the regulator imposed a price floor on individual scrips which arrested the market fall. The market has since continued to recover.

Due to a number of trendy large cap stocks dominating, 88 advancing scrips more than offset the negative impact of 155 declining scrips at the DSEX.

However, 128 scrips remained unchanged, mostly because they were stuck on the price floor.

On the sectoral front, miscellaneous, pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors contributed a maximum of 24.5%, 21.3%, and 9.4% respectively to the daily turnover of the DSE.

Beximco became the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 279 crore changing hands.

Miracle Industries topped the gainer list, followed by the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and Atlas Bangladesh.

Sonargaon Textile lost the most, followed by Northern Jute, and Bangladesh National Insurance.

CSCX, the major index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, also closed 1% higher on Monday, while turnover at the port-city bourse shot to over Tk93 crore, from less than Tk40 crore in the previous session.

Economy / Top News

DSE / CSE / capital market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

11h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

Nasa's Mars Rover collects amazing rock samples

1h | Videos
Cumilla's School Education Museum

Cumilla's School Education Museum

2h | Videos
The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

3h | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  