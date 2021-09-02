DSEX closes near 7,000

The broad-based stock index gained by 0.94% on Thursday to close at 6,981

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka and Chattogram stocks are on a steady rise as the buying spree continues amid the increasing participation of investors.

DSEX, the key benchmark of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose to near the 7,000 mark at the end of week.

In continuation of the two previous sessions' bull run, the broad-based stock index gained by 0.94% on Thursday to close at 6,981.     

The rallies observed across the trading board of the bourses as investors' enthusiasm pushed 237 of the DSE scrips higher against correction in 105 of the scrips at the DSE, while prices of 31 remained unchanged on Thursday.

Analysts thanked the regulatory measures to make the directors of the poorly governed or performing listed firms accountable to their public shareholders as investors are more confident on low-cap scrips.

Top gaining charts were widely dominated by such companies over the week, which also emerged as a concern for the market observers who care about company fundamental's relationship with stock price.

However, participation at the bourses barely reflected such any concern as the DSE registered more than Tk2,474 crore in daily turnover on Thursday which is 4.56% more than the previous session.

Blue-chip index DS30 underperformed its broad-based peer as it gained by 0.89% to close at 2,496.

Also the year-to-date return of the indices demonstrate the market's bias for non-selective stocks as DS30 gained by 27.13% since January 1, while the broad based index gained 29.23%.

Analysts said, the market more than recovered its recent short spell of correction mainly as the securities regulator is trying to ensure investors' confidence in multiple ways that also include raising the index slab to 8,000 from 7,000 to allow investors to avail 50% margin loans against their equity.

