DSEX closes at 5-week high in the last session before Eid

To let investors smile during the last closing bell before the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, Dhaka stocks have had a strong closing.

Having five consecutive winning days Dhaka bourse's broad-based index DSEX closed at a five-week high of 6,228 on Tuesday (18 April).

Since 14 March, the index had failed to close above 6225 several times.

The market started with positive vibes on Tuesday and held it till the closing bell and the DSEX inched up by 0.09% over the session.

72 scrips advanced, and 44 declined.

As participation increased, DSE turnover increased to Tk558 crore from Tk444 crore. Analysts thanked investors for trading appetite for the stocks that maintained their profits well, while many chased short term capital gains from some small and mid-cap stocks.

DSE will resume trading on 24 April.