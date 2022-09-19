DSEX closes at 17-week high

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 04:24 pm

Dhaka-Chattogram stocks closed higher for the third consecutive session on Monday, with the major index hitting a 17-week high

Dhaka stocks exchange
Photo: Mumit M

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed 1% higher at 6,600 for the first time since 11 May.

Stockbrokers thanked the fresh fund inflow mostly by high net-worth individuals who are feeling confident about the market direction and the price of some selective stocks.

Turnover in the premier bourse increased to Tk1,990 crore on Monday (19 September) from Tk1,814 in the previous session.

Stocks had been in a declining trend since October, 2021 while the Ukraine war triggered more selling pressure in February.

However, at the end of July, the regulator imposed a price floor on individual scrips that arrested the market fall and since then the market continued to recover.

CSCX, the major index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange also closed 1% higher on Monday, while turnover in the port-city bourse shot to overTk93 crore, from less than Tk40 crore in the previous session.

Due to a number of trendy large-cap stocks dominance, 88 advancing scrips more than offset the negative impact of 155 declining scrips in DSEX.

However, 128 scrips remained unchanged, mostly because they were stuck on the price floor.

 

