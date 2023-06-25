DSEX closes 0.1% higher amid last-hour rush on Sunday

As the buyers made up their minds an hour before the closing bell on Sunday, equity indices at the Dhaka bourse closed higher. Thanks to the bargain hunting at some oversold mid-cap stocks.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), settled at 6,325 points which was 0.1% higher.

The morning started with a sentiment against the poorly performing companies as the regulator went hard on firms that were irregular in production, general meetings and paying dividends. In the end, the scenario was mixed as some of the poorly performing companies bounced back with moderate strength.

Investors were looking for some small bets at oversold stocks for a carefree holiday during the Eid-Ul Azha as the market was set to have the last trading on Monday before the festival.

Amid a cautious approach of investors, DSE registered a Tk640 crore turnover on Sunday, down from Tk786 crore in the previous session.

Meanwhile, 87 scrips advanced while 88 declined in the DSE.