DSEX climbs on insurance shares

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka bourse, witnessed an upturn session as investors poured funds into the insurance shares on Monday.

Although in the first hour of the day, the market observed sell pressure which plunged the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

After that, bargain hunters came into the market and injected their funds into the insurance shares, which helped the index turn around from its downfall.

Market insiders said, due to investors' quick gaining mood, insurance shares were absorbed selling pressure in the last two weeks. Now, these shares are in a buying position and investors are choosing it in hopes of capital gain.

That is why, six insurance companies took place on the top ten gainers list. Republic Insurance led the table with a 9.96% share price hike on Monday at the DSE.

Meanwhile, at the end of the Monday session, DSEX gained 8 points to reach 6,272.

However the turnover value of the DSE fell by 12% to Tk465 crore against the previous session. 

