DSEX bounces back in last 90 minutes of trading

Stocks

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 03:14 pm

Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

The key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) lost 15 points in the first three hours of trading on Wednesday (26 April).

This happened due to investors selling off their shares to realize a quick profit.

However, bargain hunters returned shortly after and poured their money to buy selective stocks which helped the index to make a comeback from the downfall.

At the end of today's session, DSEX rose by 2 points to reach 6,266. The CASPI, the all-share price index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), gained 10 points to 18,451.

At that time, out of the total scrips being traded, 64 advanced, 72 declined and 212 were unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover value of the DSE rose by 7% to Tk765.33 crore during the session.

