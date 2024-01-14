DSEX afloat amid slightly higher turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 10:04 pm

Dhaka stocks, after withstanding some sell pressure during the trading session, ended mixed with the benchmark index DSEX moving up a point to stay buoyant over 6,300-mark. 

The index closed at 6,302 on Sunday and the blue chip DS30 also closed in green by gaining 1.7 points to 2,120. On the other hand, the Shariah index DSES slipped two points to settle at 1,374. 

Investors' participation also increased a bit as the daily turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) grew by 1.7% to Tk764.9 crore on Sunday, compared to the previous trading session. 

In its daily market commentary, EBL Securities stated investors were active on both sides of the trading fence. But by the end of the session, buyers dominated the session as optimistic investors continued to take positions in the recently rallied scrips. 

Buying appetite of investors was concentrated on insurance stocks, which seemed to have quick gain potentials, the review reads. 

General insurance, life insurance, and pharmaceutical stocks contributed the most 19.2%, 12.3%, and 10.5% to the day's turnover. 

The sectors displayed mixed returns with travel, general insurance, and services gaining the highest 2.4%, 1.4%, and 1.2% in that order. On the other hand, jute faced the highest price correction of 1.5%, followed by the IT sector losing 1.4%, and ceramics losing 0.5%. 

Out of all the issues traded, 81 advanced, 99 declined, and 175 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

