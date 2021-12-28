DSEX up 1.1% with spontaneous investor rally

Stocks

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 08:57 pm

Related News

DSEX up 1.1% with spontaneous investor rally

DSE turnover increased by more than 17% to Tk872 crore on Tuesday

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 08:57 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

As soon as the fear of a deeper market correction eased to some extent, the spontaneous participation of investors began to rise in the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), gained 1.1% to close at 6,742 points on Tuesday.

The index began to recover on Monday from its 19-week low after the announcement of the securities regulator on relaxing requirements for margin loans against category-changing stocks, and the declaration of the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) about issuing a Tk1,000 crore Sukuk bond, mainly for capital market investment.

Unlike on Monday, when the DSEX gained hardly 0.6% with falling turnover, Tuesday's gain was accompanied by increased participation with DSE turnover increasing more than 17% to Tk872 crore.

Investors remained focused on sector-specific issues and pursued opportunities to rebalance portfolios in the recent upward movement of the market, said EBL Securities in its daily market commentary.

On the sectoral front, general insurance, miscellaneous, and banking, contributed most to the daily turnover— around half of the DSE's daily turnover combined.

Most of the sectors were in the green till the end of the day's trading session except miscellaneous and jute, while cement, services, and textiles, led the gaining sectors.

Of the 378 issues traded, 286 advanced, 69 declined, and 23 remained unchanged in the DSE.

As the ' buying appetite of investors was more across the board than preferring selective stocks, DSES, the index of Shariah-compliant stocks, and the DS30 blue-chip index, underperformed on Tuesday with less than 1% in gains.

Meanwhile, each of the indices of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 1% or more, while turnover at the port city bourse increased to Tk51.6 crore on Tuesday, from Tk43.7 crore on Monday.

CSCX, the broad index of the CSE, closed at 11,800 points.

The stock market has been in a correction phase since mid-October this year, following a sharp and rising rally for the previous 15 months. 

Top News

DSEX / investor rally / DSEX up

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

12h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

11h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

12h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

50m | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

55m | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

55m | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one