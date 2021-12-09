DSEX up 0.47% on bargain hunting

Stocks

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:38 pm

Related News

DSEX up 0.47% on bargain hunting

News on prime minister’s possible meeting with regulators helped avert an intensified selling pressure

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 07:38 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Following a sharp fall on Wednesday, stock indices in the Dhaka and Chattogram bourses closed higher on Thursday as bargain hunters came up to take the opportunity to bag some stocks at cheap rates.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.47% higher at 6,984 on the day.

The index slipped 1.37% on Wednesday as the finance ministry meeting regarding the capital market did not bear any fruit in terms of resolving issues between the regulators of the money market and capital market.

Later, some media reports that informed about a possible meeting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with the chiefs of the central bank, securities regulator, finance division and financial institutions division of the Ministry of Finance helped the market avert an intensified selling pressure as a large number of investors preferred to wait and see instead of triggering any selling order, said stockbrokers.

On top of that, bargain hunters moderately added to the buying pressure in some scrips which suffered very sharp corrections in the last two months.

However, the collective indecision regarding market direction was reflected in the intraday volatility which did not allow the DSEX to sustain above 7,000 level at the end of the trading session.

Also, investors' participation in daily trading on Thursday dropped to Tk1,043 crore from the previous day's Tk1,152 crore.

Turnover contraction was also due to the fact that large-cap stocks were little subdued and many small-cap stocks were trending in the market in the last few sessions.

Major indices of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed higher while turnover in the port-city bourse dropped below Tk40 crore on Thursday, which was over Tk53 crore on the previous day.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Stock / DSEX / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Chattogram stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

8h | Panorama
Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

1d | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1d | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

2h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

2h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study