DSE's turnover crosses Tk300cr in first-hour

Dhaka bourse on Sunday opened on an optimistic note as investors were active in buying mode early in the morning session.

On the day, DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, increased by 14 points to reach 6,355 points at 11am and the turnover crossed Tk300 crore

While DSE-shariah index rose by 5 points to 1,384 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip downed by 3 points to 2,200 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 121 scrips advanced, 58 declined and 153 stocks remained unchanged.

National Feed Mills was the top gainer list, it gained by 9.96% to Tk18.8 each, followed by Aziz Pipes by 9.94% to Tk110.6 each, and Khan Brothers PP Woven Bags by 9.89% to Tk32.2 each.