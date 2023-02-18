DSE's top 5 gainers of the week

Stocks

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

DSE's top 5 gainers of the week

TBS Report
18 February, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2023, 04:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Twenty-seven of the total 400 scrips listed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained in the bearish week that ended on Thursday.

Shares of lossmaking Alhaj Textile Mills, which has been trying to come out of the crises in its business under the restructured board of directors, took off from the floor price of Tk132 and gained 15.12% over the week.

During the last closing bell of the week the stock hit Tk152.3, which was the highest since September 2014.

Apparel accessories maker Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics gained by 13.9% last week in an acceleration of its steady rally that started from Tk22 in late October and reached Tk39.3 on Thursday.

ADN telecom, following its recent correction, bounced back from Tk110 to gain by 10.54% in the last week and closed at Tk122.7 on Thursday. 

Small cap Monno Agro and General Machinery Ltd gained 9.67% to close at Tk1006.2.

Agro firm Beach Hatchery Limited's shares gained 7.95%.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Stock Market / share market / Share Price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

7h | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

4h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

25 years of NGO dependence: How fragile is our urban primary health care system?

9h | Panorama
Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

1h | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

7h | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

22h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike