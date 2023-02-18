DSE's top 5 gainers of the week

Twenty-seven of the total 400 scrips listed with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) gained in the bearish week that ended on Thursday.

Shares of lossmaking Alhaj Textile Mills, which has been trying to come out of the crises in its business under the restructured board of directors, took off from the floor price of Tk132 and gained 15.12% over the week.

During the last closing bell of the week the stock hit Tk152.3, which was the highest since September 2014.

Apparel accessories maker Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics gained by 13.9% last week in an acceleration of its steady rally that started from Tk22 in late October and reached Tk39.3 on Thursday.

ADN telecom, following its recent correction, bounced back from Tk110 to gain by 10.54% in the last week and closed at Tk122.7 on Thursday.

Small cap Monno Agro and General Machinery Ltd gained 9.67% to close at Tk1006.2.

Agro firm Beach Hatchery Limited's shares gained 7.95%.