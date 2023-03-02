DSE's indices in a downward trend

The indices of the Dhaka stock exchange are in a downward trend on the last working day of the week.

The prime index of the DSE bourse decreased by 8 points to 6,207 points until 12pm on Thursday.

Blue-chip index DS30 declined by 0.16% to 2,215, while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was 0.20% lower at 1,355.

Turnover in the DSE stood at Tk187 crore during the period.

Market insiders said, on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) reinstated the floor price for 169 small-cap scrips.

Most of the scrips are in the floor price and investors could not change their items' lack of buyers, they added.

Only 56 stocks managed to stay afloat till 12pm, while 102 declined and 116 were unchanged.

Shyampur Sugar Mills gained 9.98% among the firms while Bangladesh General Insurance Company gained 9.83% and ADN Telecom gained 7.71% among the scrips on the gainers list.