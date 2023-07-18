DSE urges caution against rumours on social media

The Dhaka bourse has said that efforts are underway to destabilise the country's capital market by spreading rumours on social media and urged investors not to be influenced by such baseless and exaggerated information.

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) recently noticed that various rumours are being spread on social media groups and on Facebook pages focusing on the capital market, the bourse said in a press release on Tuesday.

These groups or pages are even using the name of the DSE, spreading misleading information, thereby harming common investors, the release said.

These Facebook pages and groups include DSE Share Alo, DSE Gambling Item, Share Bazar, Share Market Superstar, DSE Investor Club, and Suraiya Sumi.

These pages are encouraging people to buy shares of various companies by disseminating exaggerated information.

The DSE authorities will not be responsible in any way if anyone is financially affected by these groups or pages, it said.

The DSE is taking a strict stand against these pages and groups.