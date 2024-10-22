DSE upgrades categories for 3 firms as dividend disbursed

Stocks

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 12:45 am

Related News

DSE upgrades categories for 3 firms as dividend disbursed

The firms are Advent Pharmaceuticals, Shepherd Industries, and Union Insurance

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 12:45 am
Representational image. The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Representational image. The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) upgraded three listed firms from the Z category to their respective categories after they disbursed their declared dividends.

The firms are Advent Pharmaceuticals, Shepherd Industries, and Union Insurance.

Despite shareholders' approval, these firms had previously failed to disburse declared dividends to their shareholders within the stipulated time mandated by the listing rules.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the end of September, the exchange downgraded the firms to the Z category due to their failure to disburse at least 80% of the declared dividends on time.

Following their downgrade to the junk category, the companies promptly disbursed the dividends and submitted compliance reports to the DSE.

With the approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the bourse has now returned the companies to their respective categories based on dividend payments.

If a company fails to pay any dividend, it is placed in the Z category. Companies that pay below a 10% dividend are placed in the B category, while those that pay more than 10% are placed in the A category.

Yesterday, the companies published separate disclosures about the change in categories, with the effective date mandated as 22 October.

Stock brokers and merchant bankers were requested to refrain from providing loan facilities to purchase the securities from the first to the seventh trading day.

In a disclosure, Advent Pharmaceuticals said the company had been moved to the B category from the Z category after disbursing a 2% cash dividend to its shareholders for 30 June 2023.

Shepherd Industries was also placed in the B category after disbursing a 5% cash dividend to its shareholders for FY23.

Union Insurance was placed in the A category after disbursing the declared 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2022.

Top News

DSE / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

35m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

45m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

10m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

2h | Videos