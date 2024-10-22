DSE upgrades categories for 3 firms as dividend disbursed

Representational image. The photo was taken recently at the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Bhaban in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) upgraded three listed firms from the Z category to their respective categories after they disbursed their declared dividends.

The firms are Advent Pharmaceuticals, Shepherd Industries, and Union Insurance.

Despite shareholders' approval, these firms had previously failed to disburse declared dividends to their shareholders within the stipulated time mandated by the listing rules.

At the end of September, the exchange downgraded the firms to the Z category due to their failure to disburse at least 80% of the declared dividends on time.

Following their downgrade to the junk category, the companies promptly disbursed the dividends and submitted compliance reports to the DSE.

With the approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the bourse has now returned the companies to their respective categories based on dividend payments.

If a company fails to pay any dividend, it is placed in the Z category. Companies that pay below a 10% dividend are placed in the B category, while those that pay more than 10% are placed in the A category.

Yesterday, the companies published separate disclosures about the change in categories, with the effective date mandated as 22 October.

Stock brokers and merchant bankers were requested to refrain from providing loan facilities to purchase the securities from the first to the seventh trading day.

In a disclosure, Advent Pharmaceuticals said the company had been moved to the B category from the Z category after disbursing a 2% cash dividend to its shareholders for 30 June 2023.

Shepherd Industries was also placed in the B category after disbursing a 5% cash dividend to its shareholders for FY23.

Union Insurance was placed in the A category after disbursing the declared 10% cash dividend to its shareholders for 2022.