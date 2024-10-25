DSE upgrades categories for 2 firms as dividends disbursed

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
25 October, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:25 am

Related News

DSE upgrades categories for 2 firms as dividends disbursed

Rafiqul Islam
25 October, 2024, 12:20 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2024, 12:25 am
Representational image. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Representational image. File Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) yesterday upgraded two listed firms from the Z category to their respective categories based on dividend payments, as the declared dividends were disbursed. 

The firms are ACME Pesticides and Beach Hatchery, according to disclosures published by the DSE.

Previously, on Monday, the bourse upgraded the categories for Advent Pharmaceuticals, Shepherd Industries, and Union Insurance after they disbursed due dividends to their shareholders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite shareholders' approval, these firms had initially failed to disburse the declared dividends within the time stipulated by the listing rules. As a result, at the end of September, the bourse downgraded these companies to the Z category for failing to disburse at least 80% of the declared dividends within the required timeframe.

Following their downgrade to the junk category, the companies quickly disbursed the dividends and submitted compliance reports to the DSE. With the approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the bourse has now restored the companies to their respective categories based on the dividend payments.

If a company fails to pay any dividend, it is placed in the Z category. Companies that pay below a 10% dividend are placed in the B category, while those that pay more than 10% are placed in the A category.

Yesterday, the companies published separate disclosures regarding the change in their categories, effective from 27 October. 

Stock brokers and merchant bankers have been requested to refrain from providing loan facilities for purchasing the securities from the first to the seventh trading day.

In a disclosure, ACME Pesticides said it had been moved from the Z category to the B category after disbursing a 0.10% cash dividend to its shareholders for the financial year ending 30 June 2023. 

Beach Hatchery was also placed in the B category after disbursing a 2% cash dividend to its shareholders for FY23.

Bangladesh

DSE / Bangladesh / stocks category / Z category

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos