DSE turnover surges to six-month high at Tk1,109 crore

Having attracted investors looking for some quick gains from the recovering stocks, Dhaka-Chattogram's stock market has got back their vibrancy to a fair extent.

The turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged to Tk1,109 crore on Wednesday, the highest since 8 November last year.

The DSEX, broad-based index of the premier bourse, inched down by 0.004% to 6,305 after hitting a 27-week high of 6,206 on Tuesday.

The market opened higher and the bulls with their buying appetite kept pushing most of the stocks higher on Wednesday and the DSEX hit an intraday high of 6,225 at 11:25am.

Then came some profit booking-pressure and the index, through some ups and downs again retested the high before nose-diving to the previous day's closing value.

At the end of the session 74 scrips advanced and 99 declined.