DSE turnover slows on lower confidence

The turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was on a declining trend throughout the last week because of a lack of confidence among investors.

In the outgoing week, the daily average turnover dropped by 32% to Tk336 crore, from Tk491 crore in the previous week.

A senior official of a brokerage firm said that the share price of more than 300 companies on the DSE was at the floor price set by the stock market regulator. And because of this floor price, there is a buyer crisis in the market. Hence, daily trading fell to its lowest level in the last two and a half years.

Therefore, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) lifted the floor price of 169 companies' shares on 21 December in the face of market participants' demands. However, the price of these shares cannot fall by more than 1% per day. The turnover of the DSE has dropped further.

The official said, amid the current economic crisis, the regulator could not take any visible action to regain the confidence of investors. Rather, brokerage firms are now in the red due to a drop in turnover.

Investors' confidence weakened due to the depressing macroeconomic outlook and dismal earnings projections of the listed companies, EBL Securities said in its weekly market analysis.

Moreover, the regulator's decision to withdraw floor prices from certain issues put further strain on the ailing market, while the 1% lower circuit breaker has yet to attract investors' participation at the current prices, as they preferred to take a wait-and-see approach amidst the current scenario of the market, it said.

Meanwhile, the broad index DSEX of the DSE plunged over 54 points or 0.87% to settle at 6,202 in the last week that ended on 22 December. In the five-trading session last week, the blue-chip index DS30 lost 13 points to 2,194 and the Shariah index DSES fell 15 points to close at 1,357.

Stocks returned to the red after a one-week break, according to International Leasing Securities, as risk-averse investors chose to liquidate their positions to avoid further losses.

Due to a buyer crisis, among the 400 scripts, only 19 advanced, 147 declined, and the remaining were unchanged.

Amid the downward trend, the market capitalisation of the DSE lost 0.35% to Tk7.61 lakh crore.

Monno Ceramics Industries was the week's turnover leader with shares worth Tk138 crore, followed by Intraco Refueling Station, Bashundhara Paper Mills, Monno Agro and General Machinery and Genex Infosys.

Sea Pearls Beach Resorts was the week's top gainer, soaring 12.31% while Orion Infusions was the worst loser, shedding 26.66%.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 119 points to settle at 18,328 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 71 points to close the week at 10,981.