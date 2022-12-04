DSE turnover shelved to 20 month-low

The daily turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 35% on Sunday to Tk313 crore marking a 20-month low.

Earlier on 5 April last year, DSE recorded a turnover of Tk236 crore.

Stockbrokers mainly blame the drastic fall in the liquidity crisis in the money market and the floor price mechanism that is barely allowing any trades for 80% of the listed scrips.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka bourse's benchmark index DSEX dropped 0.33% or 20.81 points to 6,224 Thursday.

The blue-chip index DS30, and the Shariah index DSES, also fell 9 points and 6 points respectively.

On the day, 22 scrips in the DSE advanced, 64 declined, and 214 stayed the same.