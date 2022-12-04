DSE turnover shelved to 20 month-low

Stocks

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 05:07 pm

Related News

DSE turnover shelved to 20 month-low

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 05:07 pm
DSE turnover shelved to 20 month-low

The daily turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 35% on Sunday to Tk313 crore marking a 20-month low. 

Earlier on 5 April last year, DSE recorded a turnover of Tk236 crore.

Stockbrokers mainly blame the drastic fall in the liquidity crisis in the money market and the floor price mechanism that is barely allowing any trades for 80% of the listed scrips. 

Meanwhile, the Dhaka bourse's benchmark index DSEX dropped 0.33% or 20.81 points to 6,224 Thursday. 

The blue-chip index DS30, and the Shariah index DSES, also fell 9 points and 6 points respectively. 

On the day, 22 scrips in the DSE advanced, 64 declined, and 214 stayed the same.

Top News

Stock / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Turnover

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

9h | Panorama
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

The unavoidable crash

7h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

22h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

3 potential teams of Qatar World Cup

3 potential teams of Qatar World Cup

43m | Videos
Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

20h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

20h | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill