DSE turnover plunges 48% last week

The total turnover of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 48% to Tk1,092 crore last week as most of the investors were on the sideline on fear of inflationary pressure.

According to market insiders, in the last week, investors could only trade for four days because of the government holiday on 21 February marking International Mother Language Day 2023.

Also, the turnover value also went down to below Tk300 crore mark for several days due to liquidity crisis in the market.

These are the reasons why the DSE witnessed a significant drop in its turnover in the last week, they added.

Meanwhile, the daily average turnover also dropped by 35% to Tk273 crore in the outgoing week, which was Tk422 crore in the previous week.