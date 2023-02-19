DSE turnover lowest in 32 trading days

Turnover at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday hit the lowest mark in the last 32 trading days as share sell-offs continued dominating the market on the rumour of floor price withdrawal.

The turnover stood at Tk285.16 crore, the lowest since 3 January this year. On 3 January, the turnover at DSE was Tk198.90 crore.

Meanwhile, DSEX, the benchmark index of the prime bourse, lost 0.29% to 18.27 points to settle at 6227 points.

Due to selling pressure, around 49.66% or 148 stocks' prices today declined out of the total 298 stocks traded at the DSE trading floor, while 18 advanced and 132 stocks remained unchanged.

Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund was the top gainer among the listed companies in consideration of its closing price on Sunday and the previous day after it gained 9.33% to Tk8.2, followed by Monno Agro and Mechinery by 5.67% to Tk1063 each, and Rupali Life Insurance by 1.48% to Tk88 each.

The mutual fund company was on the top gainers' list for the second day today, while on Wednesday (15 February) its unit price declined by 30% in a day following dividend declaration.

On the other hand, Apex Footwear was the worst traded share on Sunday, which lost 8.08% to Tk298.9 each, followed by Shinepukur Ceramic by 7.82% to Tk43.4 each and Gemini SeaFood lost 7.58% to Tk437.7 each.