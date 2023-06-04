DSE turnover jumps over 25% on Sunday

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 03:02 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) jumped over 25% on Sunday.

In the first session after the proposed budget for FY2023-24, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover and its benchmark index DSEX reported a positive trend.

The turnover at DSE today stood at Tk1254 crore.

Data showed that today's turnover was the highest in 139 trading sessions, since 8 September last year.

On 8 September, DSE's turnover was Tk1494.54 crore, and DSEX closed at 6,384 points.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, jumped by 0.166% or 10.57 points and settled at 6,366 points by the end of the session.

Meanwhile, the DSE-shariah index rose by 0.24% or 3.43 points to settle at 1,382 points, and the blue-chip index DS30 was downed by 2.27 points to 2,199 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 77 scrips advanced, 100 declined, and 173 remained unchanged.

Bengal Windsor Thermoplastics topped the gainers' list after it reported a gain of 9.96% to Tk28.7 each, followed by Meghna Life Insurance with 9.91% to Tk103.1 each, and Mir Akhter Hossain Limited with 9.84% to Tk55.8 each.

