DSE turnover hits six-month high

The daily turnover of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed Tk967.69 crore on Thursday which was the highest in the last six months.

Earlier, on 9 November last year, the DSE witnessed the highest turnover of Tk1,018 crore.

On the day, the key index DSEX of the DSE gained by 7 points to reach 6,274, but the blue-chip index DS30 lost 4 points to close at 2,208.

During the session, out of the total scrips, 79 advanced, 62 declined and 210 remained unchanged.

Besides, the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange all-share price index CASPI rose 14 points to 18,466.