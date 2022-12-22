DSE turnover hits 29-month low

Illustration: TBS

The regulatory relaxation of downward price restriction for 168 scrips did help to bring some two dozen stocks out of the standstill situation, and the major equity indices managed to stay afloat after six consecutive losing sessions.

However, puzzled investors' comfort to be watchful instead of triggering buy-sell decisions, caused a sharp 32% decline in the daily turnover to Tk227.7 crore in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday, which was the lowest since 16 July, 2020.

"The withdrawal of floor prices from certain scrips has put further strain on the ailing market, while the 1% lower circuit breaker has yet to attract investors' participation at the current prices, as they preferred to take a wait-and-see approach amidst the current scenario of the market," said EBL Securities Research in its daily market commentary.

The number of gainers in the DSE increased to 52 on Thursday from 9 on the previous day.

The first session after floor relaxation

The market nosedived at the opening and some buyers pulling their purchasing triggers recovered the first 15 minutes' losses in the DSEX, the broad-based index of DSE.

For the rest of the session, the indices were almost flat and they inched up while closing. DSEX closed 0.05% higher at 6,202.

Having 319 of the 400 stocks, mutual funds and corporate bonds stuck on the floor price, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Wednesday afternoon removed floor price for 168 scrips — mutual funds and most small-cap and junk stocks — and allowed them to fall up to 1% a day.

Around 30 of the 168 scrips were trading above floor price as there had been some bidders on Wednesday. The number increased to 52 for the club of 168 on Thursday. 116 of them had no bidder as their prices fell by up to the maximum limit of 1% for the day.

Meanwhile, among the 232 scrips which are still under floor price protection, 179 had no bidder at the floor price.

The two groups together had 295 scrips without any bidder during the closing bell, down from 319 in the previous session.

On the sectoral front, pharmaceuticals and chemical, engineering, travel and leisure stocks together contributed over 45% of the DSE turnover on Thursday.

Most of the sectors displayed mixed performances, while jute, travel and leisure, and IT sectors led the sectoral gaining table with 4.7%, 2.8%, and 1.1% returns respectively.

On the other hand, ceramic, tannery, and banking sectors inched down.

Chittagong Stock Exchange also settled on the green terrain, while turnover in the port-city bourse increased to Tk20.7 crore from Tk6.6 crore.