DSE turnover hits 16 months high

Turnover at Dhaka bourse has hit Tk1580 crore, which is the highest in the last 16 months since 25 September 2022.

Around 81% of stock prices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased as investors were active on the buying side.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, climbed 66.74 points or 1.07% to reach 6280 points today (4 February).

Among the traded stocks, 321 scrips advanced, 44 declined and 30 remained unchanged.

Today, Fu-Wang Foods was the top traded stock with a turnover value of Tk69.25 crore, followed by Khulna Printing and Packaging, and Fortune Shoes.

Meanwhile, Kattal Textile topped the gainers' chart as its share price jumped 10% to Tk17.6 each, followed by Nurani Dyeing and BD Finance.