DSE turnover hits 134-day high on Sunday

Daily turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) hit a 134-day high on Sunday — the highest since 8 November last year.

The daily turnover value of the country's premier bourse stood at Tk1174 crore, a 13.31% jump from the previous trading session.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index, DSEX, increased by 0.22% or 14 points on Sunday and settled at 6339.88 points.

DSE-shariah index rose by 0.02% or 0.28 points to 1371 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip inched up by 1.19 points to 2199 points.

Out of traded stocks, 102 scrips advanced, 77 declined and 182 stocks remained unchanged.

Earlier, the Dhaka-Chattogram stocks, resuming their rally on Thursday, closed higher to end their third consecutive winning week as investors, who were inactive for months amid confusion about the economy and the direction of the stock prices, became active again recently.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, closed at 6,325 on Thursday, the highest since the second week of November.