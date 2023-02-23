DSE turnover falls below Tk230 crore

DSEX Chart

A continuous lack of confidence among buyers pushed stock prices and equity indices further down on Thursday (23 February).

Turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange further shrunk to Tk229 crore, from Tk258 crore in the previous session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the premier bourse, nosedived in the morning from the previous close of 6,218 points and kept inching down up to 6201.61 at 1.55pm.

Some buying interest at the intraday bottom over the last 25 minutes helped the major index recover a few points to close at 6,205.12, which was 0.21% lower than the previous close.

Only seven stocks managed to stay afloat till the closing bell at 2.20pm, while 150 declined.