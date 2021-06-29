DSE turnover drops 41% at opening

The turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 41% to Tk263.47 crore in the first trading hour on Tuesday, in comparison to the same period of the previous day.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index DSEX of the prime bourse rose by 25 points or 0.42% to reach 6,052 till 11am.

During the session, 239 companies' share price advanced, while 78 declined and 52 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Anwar Galvanizing grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart, with trade worth Tk14.53 crore, followed by Delta Life Insurance and BD Finance during the early trading hour today.

Meanwhile, Zeal Bangla secured the top position in the scrip-wise gainers' list with a 10% price hike while Pragati Life Insurance was the top loser.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 34 points to close at 17,474 in the corresponding period.

