DSE turnover drops 27% on Tuesday

The turnover in Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) decreased by 27.40% To Tk392 crore from Tk540 crore compared to the previous session.

The indices of Dhaka stock slipped further on Tuesday after four consecutive days as cautious investors booked profit while observing the current situation from the early session.

Th early session opened with a downward trend and continued the entire day. Also, the indices struggled in the mid-day of the session.

At the end of the session, DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), decreased 9 points to 6,291 points.

Blue-chip index DS30 was down by 5 points to 2,139 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES dropped by 2 points to 1,371 points during the period.

Of the total scrips, 33 advanced, 127 declined and 160 were unchanged.

SK Trims & Industries gained 6.94% while Emerald Oil Industries gained 5.74% and Ambee Pharmaceuticals PLC gained 4.12%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also showed a downward trend during the period.