DSE turnover drops 26% on Monday while indices inch up

With the cautious investors' profit booking moves, Dhaka stocks had their fourth consecutive session of volatility on Monday.

As majority scrips faced selling pressure, turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) declined by 26% to Tk510 crore, while buying enthusiasm in a few scrips helped the indices inch up at the end of the session.

Gas price hike in power generation, industries and commercial sectors increased investors' worries about the corporate earnings, said stockbrokers.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the premier bourse, closed 0.12% higher at 6,263, while blue chip index DS30 closed 0.33% higher at 2,211. 34 scrips advanced while 140 declined during the closing session.

Insurance stocks continued their bull run that started a week ago following a yearlong correction.