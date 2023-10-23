DSE turnover declines 19% on Monday

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) turnover dropped 19% to Tk438 crore on Monday (23 October) compared to the previous session, as most of the stock's price was stuck on the floor price.

Besides, the benchmark index DSEX of the DSE rose slightly by 1.72 points to close at 6,277.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI surged 2.37 points to 18,591 during the session.

At the end of Monday's trading session, 67 stocks advanced, whereas 77 declined, and 157 remained unchanged at the DSE.

Tosrifa Industries was the top traded share at the DSE as its turnover value was picked to Tk23 crore. The other top-traded shares were Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Fu Wang Food.

Imam Button led the top gainer table as its share price rose by 9.94%.

Khan Brothers PP Woven was the worst share during the session as its share price dropped over 9%.