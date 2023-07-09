DSE turnover crosses Tk900 crore today

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 03:35 pm

Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed Tk900 crore on Sunday, which is the highest after Eid-Ul-Adha.

On Sunday, turnover at DSE stood at Tk921 crore. In the previous trading session on Thursday, turnover at DSE was Tk899 crore.

Thanks to the investors who were actively buying shares today, DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE, managed to end in the positive by 4 points and settled at 6338 points after the fall a day before.

However, the blue-chip index DS-30 declined by 0.12% or 2.72 points owing to the share sell-offs.

Meanwhile, Shariah Index inched up by 2.61 points or 0.19% to settle at 1377 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 95 scrips advanced, 105 declined and 178 scrips remained unchanged.

Fu-Wang Food was the top gainer list with a 10% gain on each share, closed at Tk35.2 each followed by Sonargaon Textile by 10% to TK40.7 each and The Dacca Dyeing & Manufacturing Company by 9.87% to Tk17.8 each.

