DSE turnover crosses Tk600cr, index inches up

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover once again crossed Tk600 crore on Thursday, and the benchmark index moved up thanks to investors' buying appetite in some sector-specific scrips.

On Thursday, the daily turnover increased by 16% to Tk612.31 crore. DSEX, the broad-based index of the DSE, edged up by three points from the previous trading session and reached 6,214.

According to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities, price appreciation of some large-cap stocks helped the key index to stay afloat by the end of the session.

Out of all the stocks traded, 60 advanced, 58 declined, and 205 stayed the same on Thursday.

As per the sector-wise turnover distribution, IT issues were the most traded and the sector contributed 19.8% to the day's turnover, followed by pharmaceutical stocks adding 10.9% and food stocks adding 10.2%.

The paper sector exhibited the highest positive return of 2%, followed by jute with 1.5% gain, and tannery with 1.1%.

On the other hand, travel, life insurance, and IT sectors faced the highest corrections.

Paper Processing and Packaging was the best stock on Thursday with a 9.98% gain, followed by Midland Bank gaining 9.25%, and Orion Infusion gaining 8.75%.

Legacy Footwear was the most corrected stock with a 6.58% loss, followed by Standard Ceramic losing 6.55%, and Stylecraft losing 5.91%.

Small capital platform's turnover keeps rising

Following the previous session's turnover surge and upward movement of the index, the small capital platform of the DSE was upbeat on Thursday.

The DSMEX index inched up by 3.97 points to 1,244, and the daily turnover rose by 8% to Tk15.4 crore – highest in seven months.

Out of the 13 stocks traded on this platform, seven advanced, five declined, and one remained unchanged compared to the previous trading session.

Krishibid Feed was the best stock with a 5.63% gain. Its shares closed at Tk22.5 each on Thursday.